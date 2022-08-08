“Who knows? Maybe third time lucky” - Jonathan Haggerty wants a trilogy fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jonathan Haggerty will make his highly anticipated return to the circle on August 26 when the promotion makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Originally scheduled to take part in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament at ONE 157, ‘The General’ was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness. Now, Haggerty is healthy and ready for a return to action.

On that night, he will meet Amir Naseri in a tournament alternate bout. Should any of the remaining competitors in the tournament be unable to continue, the winner of Haggerty and Naseri will step in. Not only is this an opening for Haggerty to earn his way back into the tournament, but it could give Haggerty a third opportunity against ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of Jonathan Haggerty on Instagram, during which he briefly comments on the possibility of a third outing with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

In the brief clip, Haggerty mentions fighting Rodtang twice, but suggests that maybe it’ll be 'third time's the charm' should the two meet for a trilogy bout in the future.

“Rodtang. Rodtang again. Who knows, maybe third time lucky,” said Haggerty.

Jonathan Haggerty believes Savvas Michael has what it takes to upset Rodtang

Squaring off with ‘The Iron Man’ twice, Jonathan Haggerty knows a thing or two about facing Rodtang. Though he came up short in both outings, ‘The General’ is confident in his ability to defeat Rodtang should a trilogy bout come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is focusing on his ONE on Prime Video 1 opponent, but took a moment to discuss Rodtang’s upcoming bout with Savvas Michael at the event. Speaking to ONE Championship, Haggerty had this to say about the semi-final bout between Rodtang and Michael:

“It’s three rounds. The first fight I had with Rodtang, he didn’t hit me in the first three rounds, and I absolutely picked him apart, so I think Savvas has got a good chance for three rounds. It’s interesting. I think Rodtang will win but Savvas does have a chance.”

While there is no guarantee that Haggerty will find his way back into the tournament, fans would no doubt welcome a trilogy bout between ‘The General’ and ‘The Iron Man’ should fate make it so.

