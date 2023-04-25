Jonathan Haggerty welcomes a showdown with Liam Harrison in the UK

Jonathan Haggerty is ready for an all-Brit battle with one-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison.

It was a chaotic scene at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday night. ONE Fight Night 9 saw ‘The General’ shock the world by delivering a brutal first-round knockout against Thai icon Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. After scoring the biggest win of his combat sports career, ‘The General’ is already looking to see what may come next.

If he gets his way, that could be a showdown with countryman Liam Harrison in the United Kingdom. Speaking about the potential matchup in a ONE Fight Night 9 post-fight interview, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I’ll just beat him in any fight. I feel like it would be great to bring it to the UK. The main thing is giving the fans what they want. That's all I do. I'll give the fans what they want. Give them a war. I feel like they deserve it. So yeah, let's get it on.”

While a potential bout between the two British-striking superstars is something to get excited about, we may have to wait a while as ‘The Hitman’ is still recovering from a procedure to surgically repair his knee. Slated for a return towards the end of the summer, Harrison could potentially walk directly into a ONE world title opportunity.

Of course, Harrison’s last appearance inside the circle came against former titleholder Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. Hoping to walk out with 26 pounds of gold around his waist, ‘The Hitman’ instead left on one leg after absorbing an especially brutal kick delivered by Nong-O just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

