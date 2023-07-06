Jorge Masvidal almost went to jail for violent bathroom fight in China

Jorge Masvidal recently opened up about one of his craziest experiences while abroad. Before the Miami native stepped back from fighting competitively, he was undeniably among the UFC's most popular fighters and gained notoriety for his out-of-octagon brawls.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal narrated an insane story about getting into a violent altercation with three men in a public bathroom in China a few years ago. The former BMF champion claimed that he was about to get mugged for his chain and stated:

"I was actually in China... Some three random European guys. I was in the bathroom, I had a nice chain on at the time, and I was waiting in line to wash my hands. These guys are behind me, and somebody picks up my chain with their fingers... You can’t do that."

Jorge Masvidal continued to describe how he knocked three guys out in the brawl that followed and said:

"So I was like, I know what’s going happen next... So when I turned around, the guy got in my face, and then yeah, it was like a sleeping bomb went off in there...[Knocked] the f*** out, him and his two buddies... They rushed me. The one dude got in my face... Boom. Down. His friends come rushing at me, what am I going to do? All in a bathroom.”

Catch Masvidal's story below (10:00):

Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

In the same interview, Jorge Masvidal also weighed in on Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is set to face the Stockton native in the squared circle at the American Airlines Center in Texas on August 5. This will also mark the former UFC fighter's boxing debut, and fans eagerly look forward to seeing the two rivals go eight rounds against each other.

In the abovementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal was asked to comment on the matchup. Considering that 'Gamebred' has fought Diaz in the octagon before, he surprisingly took a neutral stand. Masvidal outlined the advantages both fighters have going into the ring and said:

"There's a lot of advantages that Jake has going into the fight. All that being said, Nate is Nate. I can see him making this a dog fight, taking it to the later rounds... Nate's not the best athlete, but [Jake] has never met a competitor like that... If he doesn't knockout Nate, Nate's going to find a way to get in his face... I wouldn't be surprised if this guy won or that guy won."

