Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes make an appearance on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes made an appearance on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The BMF champion appeared alongside the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion on the July 7th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. They were seated ringside, enjoying the professional wrestling event as a part of the audience.

Masvidal and Nunes were seated alongside ATT (American Top Team) founder and owner Dan Lambert, who was also a part of the audience at the AEW Dynamite taping. Despite initially being there just as a fan, Lambert soon found himself involved in an altercation that ended with him being attacked.

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes are in attendance at #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eOYjDT7g51 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2021

Dan Lambert partook in an interview with AEW personality Tony Schiavone. Lambert took to the microphone and praised longtime ATT members Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes. Lambert spoke about AEW coming to Miami, the home of ATT, and went on to cut a heel (villainous) promo in true professional wrestling style.

Lambert claimed he was an old-school professional wrestling fan and was skeptical of even attending the AEW Dynamite event. Additionally, he asserted he would attend UFC 264 to watch ATT member Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor.

In response to Dan Lambert talking trash against AEW and playing the heel, AEW wrestler Lance Archer attacked Lambert with his Blackout finishing move. Fans can watch a part of Lambert’s heel promo and him being attacked by Archer in the tweets embedded below:

ATT's Dan Lambert goes for a ride courtesy of @LanceHoyt #AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets! pic.twitter.com/FHpn3Zhp24 — FITE (@FiteTV) July 8, 2021

Dan Lambert is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. Lambert has previously appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, where he represented ATT and served as the manager of former Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley. Lambert has also worked with the MLW (Major League Wrestling) organization with MMA fighters-turned-pro wrestlers like King Mo and Tom Lawlor.

Moreover, Jorge Masvidal was spotted with AEW star Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Crossroads back in March 2021, leading to speculation about a possible pro wrestling run that could be on the cards for the UFC megastar.

Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes have a busy schedule in 2021

Jorge Masvidal (left); Amanda Nunes (right)

Jorge Masvidal’s first fight of the 2021 calendar year didn’t go his way, he was beaten via second-round KO by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 (April 2021). Regardless, Jorge Masvidal is now purportedly looking to return to the octagon in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes is 1-0 in 2021 thus far. Her most recent fight witnessed a successful defense of her UFC women’s featherweight title with a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 (March 2021).

Presently, ‘The Lioness’ is scheduled to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021.

