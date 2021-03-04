Jorge Masvidal spotted at AEW Dynamite, shares picture with Jon Moxley

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal was one of the spectators at AEW Dynamite: Crossroads, which took place earlier today. 'Gamebred' donned his symbolic pink Versace robe throughout the event, and was also seen backstage alongside AEW superstar Jon Moxley.

Masvidal last set foot inside the UFC octagon in July 2020 when he lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. The 36-year-old is expected to mark his return in September this year.

With reportedly six months left for his next fight in the UFC, it appears Jorge Masvidal is making the most out of his leisure time by treating himself to some pro-wrestling entertainment. He also ran into Moxley during the event.

The No.4 ranked UFC Welterweight shared videos of the action-packed AEW Dynamite to his Instagram stories. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal also had a match at the event. Jorge Masvidal, clearly impressed by the performance of AEW superstars, was convinced that he put his money to good use.

"Get your money's worth out here. Hell yeah!" said Masvidal while enjoying the action from the stands.

Jorge Masvidal expected to make his return to the octagon in September

Jorge Masvidal recently stated that fans can expect him to fight once again in September this year. The Miami native, without naming his opponent, said fans will like his upcoming showdown.

"Right now I'm just focusing on MMA. I've got some guys to beat up... August/September someone's getting baptized and that's what I'm worried about. The people are going to like when they know who it is, you know. August/September, I am looking at my manager to confirm if we can speak on it. September, we'll be back on the deck and it will be prolific," Masvidal told iFL TV.

After Kamaru Usman's win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, the Welterweight champion called out Masvidal during his post-fight interview. Usman stated that he is willing to offer Gamebred as much time as he needs to prepare for the fight, unlike their previous outing at UFC 251.

Masvidal responded to Usman's challenge by accepting the fight, but The Nigerian Nightmare later hinted that the bout may not come to fruition, after all.