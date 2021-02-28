“The people are going to like it when they know who it is” - Jorge Masvidal teases mystery opponent; reveals timeline for UFC return

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has confirmed that he will be back inside the octagon by sometime around August/September. 'Gamebred' also teased a mystery opponent for his upcoming fight and without revealing his name, claimed that 'people are going to like it when they know who it is.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Masvidal claimed that he is currently focused on returning to the octagon and is looking to return sometime around September. He said he is already preparing to 'baptize' someone later this year. Masvidal further stated that an opponent has also been zeroed in on for the fight and that the fans are going to like the potential matchup.

"Right now I'm just focusing on MMA. I've got some guys to beat up...August/September someone's getting baptized and that's what I'm worried about. The people are going to like when they know who it is, you know. August/September, I am looking at my manager to confirm if we can speak on it. September, we'll be back on the deck and it will be prolific".

(In-context) Jorge Masvidal says he is back in August/September - “The people are gonna like it when they know who it is” pic.twitter.com/sAcoWsTeLI — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) February 28, 2021

Looking at Jorge Masvidal's potential opponents

Jorge Masvidal has been linked to a number of big fights recently. Until a few weeks ago, the promotion was apparently trying to book a fight between Masvidal and his former teammate Colby Covington. But that changed when Kamaru Usman called out Gamebred following the former's KO win at UFC 258.

The first time Jorge Masvidal and Usman fought each other, it was on just six days' notice as Masvidal stepped in to replace Gilbert Burns on fight week itself. This time, Usman wants to fight Masvidal with a full training camp and leave no doubt as to who truly is the undisputed king of welterweights.

"The only reason this man took the [first] fight is because it was on six days' notice and he had a built-in excuse, and he's still running his mouth. I'll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won't sign on that dotted line because this time I'mma finish your ass. Anyone of these fools can get it; any one of them. But he keeps running his mouth. If he's gonna talk, step in there and you gotta see me."

