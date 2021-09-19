Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Smith form a very special club of elite UFC fighters

Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Smith are currently the only two ranked fighters in the UFC who have 50 or more contests under their belt. 'Gamebred' has fought professionally since 2003 and joined the UFC in 2013. Anthony Smith started professionally in 2008 and also made it to the UFC in 2013.

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. After being initially recognized as a journeyman fighter, 'Gamebred' resurrected his UFC career with a spectacular knockout victory against Darren Till in 2018.

Since then, Masvidal has competed in back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman. Despite losing both times, 'Gamebred' remains a massive draw in the UFC. He has amassed a 35-15 professional record and is currently ranked number 6 in the welterweight division.

Anthony Smith has 52 fights under his belt. He boasts a 36-16 record and has fought most elite contenders in the light heavyweight division, including former champion Jon Jones. Smith is currently ranked sixth in the light heavyweight division.

Anthony Smith wants to run it back with Aleksandar Rakic following big win at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Smith is on a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon. He picked up an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked choke) over Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37. Following the win, Anthony Smith claimed he wants to fight someone ranked above him next.

In the post-fight octagon interview, 'Lionheart' said he wanted to fight someone ranked above him. He specifically called out Aleksandar Rakic. The MMA veteran lost a unanimous decision to Rakic in August 2020.

"I want Aleksander Rakic. He’s just sitting around. He’s not next for the title. Either I get that fight or I’m going to skip it. That’s what I want. I want someone ahead of me and I earned that,” Anthony Smith said in the post-fight interview.

Aleksandar Rakic seemingly likes the idea. He responded with a tweet claiming he was free in December, presumably for a fight against Smith.

