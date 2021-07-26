Jorge Masvidal claims Tyron Woodley will 'kill' Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing fight

Jorge Masvidal has asserted that Tyron Woodley will kill Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

For years, Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley trained together at the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. While ATT was Masvidal’s primary training base, Woodley split time between ATT in Florida and the Roufusport gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tyron Woodley was one of the most prominent fighters at ATT back when he captured the UFC welterweight title with a first-round KO win over MMA legend Robbie Lawler in 2016. Over the years, Woodley has gradually drifted away from ATT but is still known to maintain good relations with his former gym.

The past few months have seen Woodley train under multiple reputable coaches. This includes the time he spent training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the Mayweather gym. ‘Money’ Mayweather had famously offered to help Woodley sharpen his boxing skills ahead of his much-awaited fight against Jake Paul.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to fight YouTube megastar Jake Paul in a professional boxing match this August. As noted, Jorge Masvidal trained with Woodley for several years. Besides, Masvidal also briefly trained with Jake Paul prior to Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren in April 2021.

Considering his familiarity with both Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, Masvidal chimed in with his take on the fight. During an appearance on the Punchin’ In Podcast, Masvidal was asked for his thoughts on Jake Paul, in response to which he stated:

“He’s gonna get killed by my boy (Tyron) Woodley.”

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal’s much-awaited comeback

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Jake Paul is scheduled to clash with Tyron Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a boxer, while Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut. This highly anticipated matchup will headline a fight card that’ll take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261 (April 2021). The fight marked the first time Masvidal suffered a stoppage loss in the UFC.

‘Gamebred’ is now looking to return to his winning ways and is expected to fight again in October or November of this year. His next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

