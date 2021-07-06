Jorge Masvidal reportedly to face either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington in October

Jorge Masvidal is reportedly planning to make his return to the octagon in October or November this year, opposite either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington, per a report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Masvidal last fought Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. In the second round of the fight, the 36-year-old was knocked out cold by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Helwani claimed he got in touch with Masvidal's manager, Abraham Kawa, who revealed his client's plans for the rest of the year.

"Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington," Helwani wrote on Twitter.

Masvidal's MMA record currently stands at 35-15. He signed with the UFC in 2013 and has achieved superstar status in the recent years of his career.

With three consecutive wins over of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, Masvidal established himself as one of the promotion's biggest stars.

In his next outing, 'Gamebred' challenged Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251, however, he lost the fight via a unanimous decision. Masvidal's dream of winning UFC gold came crashing down when he succumbed to another defeat opposite Usman at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal shares a storyline with both Colby Covington and Nick Diaz

The idea of Jorge Masvidal competing against friend-turned-foe Colby Covington has been entertained by the majority of the MMA community. The two welterweights used to train together at the American Top Team (ATT) before Covington cut his ties with the famed gym.

When 'Chaos' switched his persona, he exchanged some harsh words with Masvidal, which clearly reflected the deep-seated animosity between them.

According to Covington, Masvidal refused to accept a 'seven-figure offer' from the UFC to coach alongside him on the The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

"Jorge Masvidal 'Street Judas' refused to fight me for the last eight months since I beat (Tyron) Woodley. They (UFC) tried to make that fight, no mistake about it. Dana White tried to get The Ultimate Fighter and give him a seven-figure payday, he didn't take it," said Covington.

Masvidal's second potential opponent, Nick Diaz, will be returning from a long six-year hiatus if he indeed fights the 'BMF'. Dana White has suggested that Diaz is willing to make his return and the UFC president doesn't mind offering him a fight.

If Nick Diaz challenges Masvidal, we could be in for an intriguing matchup since 'Gamebred' defeated his younger brother Nate in a much-hyped clash at UFC 244 in 2019.

