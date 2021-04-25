Colby Covington claims that bitter rival Jorge Masvidal turned down a 'seven-figure offer' to coach on TUF

Colby Covington has claimed that Jorge Masvidal refused to accept a 'seven-figure offer' from the UFC to coach on the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season. According to Covington, the UFC tried to bring his long-impending fight against Masvidal to fruition, but 'The BMF' decided to avoid the challenge.

Covington and Masvidal were teammates at the American Top Team gym for almost nine years. The two welterweights had a cordial relationship with each other before things turned sour.

During his backstage interview with Lauro Sanko, Colby Covington claimed Masvidal turned down a lucrative offer from the UFC just to avoid a possible clash against him.

"Jorge Masvidal 'Street Judas' refused to fight me for the last eight months since I beat (Tyron) Woodley. They (UFC) tried to make that fight, no mistake about it. Dana White tried to get The Ultimate Fighter and give him a seven-figure payday, he didn't take it. I am just taking some jabs because it's nothing he is gonna do about it," said Covington.

Colby Covington then proceeded to take personal digs at 'Gamebred'. Chaos claimed Masvidal abandoned his wife whom he is still legally married to. Covington recently uploaded a post to his Instagram with Maritza Masvidal, who he claims is Jorge's wife.

"It goes completely different" - Colby Covington on how a potential rematch with Kamaru Usman is likely to go

Speaking on if he expects his potential rematch with Kamaru Usman to go any differently than their first meeting, Colby Covington said that he would beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

"It goes completely differently. I have a new gym around me and new coaches I've been with for the last year and a half. We've completely evolved and changed my game completely. I've made a lot of adjustments, I saw the mistakes that I made in the first fight," said Covington.

"I'm not gonna make the same mistakes again. It's Colby 'Chaos' 2.0. When I get my hands on Marty (Kamaru Usman), it will be the last time he steps in that Octagon," added Covington.

Covington will be sitting cageside for the main event of UFC 261 when Masvidal will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Colby Covington 🇺🇸 will be in attendance for the #UFC261 main event tonight...



He says he plans on climbing the cage at the fight’s conclusion...👀



👇https://t.co/GABFZ6ybWb pic.twitter.com/0d962a1tWD — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) April 25, 2021