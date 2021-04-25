Colby Covington plans on climbing into the octagon after Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 finishes

Colby Covington looks forward to confronting the winner of the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch at UFC 261. The 33-year-old welterweight said he would 'love to look the winner in the eyes' after his arch-rivals finish their much-hyped UFC 261 main event bout.

Covington will be sitting cageside in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which will host a trio of championship fights. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Covington said he plans to engage in a face-off with the fighter who comes out on top in the UFC UFC 261 event if Dana White allows him to.

"I hope that Dana (White) puts that together. I would love to go look the winner in the eyes and let them know I’m next. Then the fans can see how cowardice they are when they go hiding and they go looking for a way out or 'retirement' or 'Oh, I'm walking away from the sport.' I’m hoping I get to look them in the eyes tomorrow night, but I don’t know if there will be enough men in the building to hold me back from what I’m going to do to the winner tomorrow night," said Covington.

Colby Covington has already come to blows with the current welterweight champion, Usman, but he has never shared the octagon with former teammate, Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Usman headlined UFC 245 in December 2019, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated 'Chaos' in the final round of the fight.

Colby Covington expects Kamaru Usman to retire if he beats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

UFC 245 Usman v Covington

In the same interview, Colby Covington expressed his desire to fight Kamaru Usman in a rematch. The No.1 welterweight contender thinks he was ahead of Usman in the scorecards when they locked horns at UFC 245. However, if the two were to fight once again, Usman would rather avoid the rematch by calling time on his career, according to Colby Covington.

"It's the fight that fans deserve (Covington vs. Usman 2). But honestly, he's already talking about retiring, so I don't see that fight happening. He's probably gonna retire and not fight me," said Covington.

