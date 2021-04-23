"I chose you" - Kamaru Usman dominated Jorge Masvidal in their war of words at the UFC 261 press conference.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looked at his imperious best in the press conference leading up to the UFC 261 main-event clash against Jorge Masvidal. Following their first matchup at UFC 251 that ended in favor of 'The Nigerian Nightmare', talks of a rematch immediately made the rounds. After taking the fight on six days' notice, Jorge Masvidal was forced to lose twenty pounds in quick time to compete for the belt at UFC 251. While 'Gamebred' may have fallen short in the endurance department, experts believe there certainly was no dearth of skill.

With no losses on record in the UFC, Kamaru Usman is currently the best welterweight on the roster. Trying to prove otherwise is 'journeyman' Jorge Masvidal, who has put the MMA community on notice ever since his stellar knockout of elite striker Darren Till. Securing dominant victories over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, Masvidal earned his spot as a worthy replacement for Gilbert Burns at UFC 251.

What happened to Kamaru Usman after UFC 251?

Kamaru Usman recently defended his title for the third time against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. After testing positive for COVID-19 prior to UFC 251, Burns returned home to recoup and was back to headline the event. However, falling short of a positive outcome at UFC 258 owing to the champion's elite finish in round three, Burns, too, came up short.

Ahead of the UFC 261 pay-per-view, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were once again present in a room full of journalists and fans. While talking smack to one another during the presser, Usman revisited Masvidal's record in the UFC to elucidate why he, indeed, was the champ.

"Alright, lets be honest. You have 14 losses in your career, 7 in the UFC, you're three and three in your last six. You're [Masvidal] sitting here today 'cause I chose you. I am coming around the track and you're the first guy I am about to lap. Period"

Going into the highly-anticipated showdown this weekend, many experts believe it will end in a stoppage. If so, who do you think will end up on top? Kamaru Usman? Or Jorge Masvidal?

