Jorge Masvidal details hilarious first interaction with Alexander Volkanovski nearly a decade ago

Jorge Masvidal recently recalled the first time he met Alexander Volkanovski about ten years ago. The former BMF champion detailed watching Volkanovski fight in his home country and remembered being impressed by the Australian's wrestling skills, which led to a hilarious post-fight interaction.

In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Masvidal outlined how he lauded Volkanovski after watching him beat his opponent and found an opportunity to ask him about his wrestling as an Australian fighter. He said:

"I saw Volk fight live in Australia 11 years ago, something like that... I remember watching him beat the crap out of this guy, but his wrestling was so fluid and stuff. I was like, 'Man, that was a good fight.' At some point later on, I bumped into him. We were at the thing after the fight, and I started talking to him."

Masvidal continued:

"I was like, 'Brother, wow man, I've never seen an Australian that could wrestle.' No offense... And I told f**king him, 'Dude, you’ve got good wrestling, man. Never seen an Australian wrestle. Are you from a wrestling background?' He was like, 'No, mate.' And I was like, 'What's your background?' and he said, 'Just MMA and some rugby."

Max Holloway predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Max Holloway recently shared his prediction for the highly anticipated featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this weekend.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Holloway broke down the Volkanovski-Lopes fight. Having fought Volkanovski three times in the past, Holloway stated that Lopes could lose if 'The Great' found his "vintage" form and said:

"There's only two ways I can see this fight going. If Alex is the winner, I think he goes to vintage Alex, stick and move, pop shot, improvised leg kicks, maybe grapple, maybe against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence. He ekes out a decision, maybe a unanimous decision. Or if Diego wins, it is within the first three rounds."

He continued:

"I think Diego catches him. Diego likes to, he comes at you at 100 miles per hour. He comes at you, and he's like a crazy train. He is like the train flying off the tracks. He comes running at you, punching at you... At the end of the day, I think Volk is going to recapture, but I can see capturing it and catching Volk, but it's MMA, we see what happens."

