Jorge Masvidal dismisses potential bare-knuckle boxing match against Conor McGregor: "I'll f**king hurt that boy"

Jorge Masvidal has thrown cold water on the idea of a bare-knuckle boxing match against Conor McGregor but expressed confidence in defeating him under a different rule set.

The potential fight between Masvidal and McGregor has been a hot topic among MMA fans for years, particularly during their respective primes in 2019. However, the clash never came to fruition due to their contrasting career paths.

Despite retiring from the UFC in 2023, Masvidal has hinted at a return for the right opportunity. During a recent appearance on the TimboSugarShow podcast with Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch, Masvidal addressed the possibility of a bare-knuckle fight with McGregor:

“Bare knuckle for me I don’t know bro cause that would be like one and done. But, for Conor’s a*s maybe. I’ll just f**king elbow his a*s. If it’s Gamebred FC no gloves MMA then yeah. Bare knuckle boxing I would not do that. He has never been interested in it. He knows I got some size on him. I’ll f**king hurt that boy.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (1:12:57):

Jorge Masvidal set for boxing match with Nate Diaz in July

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will reignite their rivalry but this time under the squared circle. The highly anticipated boxing rematch is scheduled for July 6th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. They'll battle it out in a 10-round light heavyweight bout at 175 pounds.

Their first encounter took place in the UFC in November 2019 at UFC 244. In a highly anticipated bout for the symbolic BMF title, Masvidal emerged victorious via doctor's stoppage due to cuts sustained by Diaz.

Diaz opted to become a free agent after his contract expired in 2022. He ventured into the world of boxing last year, facing YouTuber Jake Paul in a lopsided unanimous decision defeat. Masvidal, on the other hand, retired from UFC in April 2023 after suffering four straight losses.