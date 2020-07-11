Jorge Masvidal reveals his honest thoughts about his 20-pound weight cut ahead of UFC fight

Jorge Masvidal says cutting weight by 20 pounds in six days was tough ahead of his UFC fight.

Jorge Masvidal expressed confidence in dealing with Kamaru Usman.

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

Jorge Masvidal rose up to the occasion when the original UFC title challenger, Gilbert Burns failed a coronavirus test. Apart from an already dominating opponent in Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal also had the challenge of cutting down weight by twenty pounds ahead of his clash against the titleholder.

Jorge Masvidal after making weight interacted with the media and revealed that making weight was difficult. Jorge Masvidal said that he had to cut 20 pounds in six days and that was a difficult thing to do.

“Twenty pounds in six days,” Jorge Masvidal said “That’s all I’m gonna say. It was rough. But I did it. I get sh*t done.”

It isn't surprising that Jorge Masvidal managed to get this done. In his career of over 45 fights, Jorge Masvidal has never missed weight and has always delivered no matter what. However, the bigger challenge for him is going to be the one whom he is taking on for the title, Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal believes that Kamaru Usman is a tameable opponent in UFC

Kamaru Usman by some records might enter the fight as a favorite given his long and dominant win streak in the UFC. Jorge Masvidal will be facing the toughest test of his career when he faces the said UFC welterweight champion. Jorge Masvidal, however, seems to be very confident about securing a win stating that he will get the said work done very easily.

Jorge Masvidal said that Kamaru Usman was a tameable opponent. Hence, he was sure he will secure the win very easily in this upcoming fight. In fact, Jorge Masvidal was by the looks of it more focused on getting his weight cut right. Jorge Masvidal expressed that by saying.

“The opponent in front of me is very tameable, so I never thought like that. I’m hurting though, initially during the weight cut, but now it’s all behind me. I made the weight, I’ve already got liquids in me, food in me, so pretty soon it’ll be just party time.”