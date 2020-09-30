It seems that UFC fighters have finally begun to take the phrase "united we stand, divided we fall" seriously as they look to stand by each other in the hopes of getting their demands met by the promotion.

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has publicly shown his support towards a proposed charity fight between former champ-champ Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor recently offered to fight Poirier in his hometown Dublin, Ireland on December 12 but not under the UFC banner. Conor McGregor said that the proposed fight will have "zero to do with the UFC". The Irishman further stated that the proceeds generated from the high-profile clash will be donated to Poirier’s "The Good Fight Foundation" as well as other charities “close to” McGregor’s heart.

Gamebred will be watching the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier happen to be teammates at American Top Team and “Gamebred” took to Twitter to show his support towards the fight by stating that he will be watching the fight as well as donating towards the good cause.

I will be tuning in and happily be donating to to @DustinPoirier charity @thegoodfight on dec 12 #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 29, 2020

Even though the chances of the proposed fight coming to fruition are doubtful, the fact that stars like Masvidal are openly showing their support to matchups being formed outside the UFC certainly makes it a tricky situation for Dana White who has been dealing with quite a few wantaway superstars recently due to disagreement over contracts.

Conor McGregor claimed that he wanted to fight four times this year, including fights with Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje followed by the much anticipated rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the Irishman alleged that the UFC didn't allow him the opportunity to do so and wanted him to be a standby for the Khabib vs. Gaethje lightweight title unification bout instead.

Conor McGregor is now retired like he announced back in April, but he said that he plans to take on Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East, sometime in the near future.