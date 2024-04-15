Jorge Masvidal intends to leave Nate Diaz 'unconscious for three to four minutes' in boxing ring to help him become a "better person"

Jorge Masvidal is set to make his return to combat sports after more than a year of inactivity as he faces Nate Diaz in his first professional boxing match since 2005. The two previously shared the octagon, clashing for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 back in 2019, with 'Gamebred' winning the bout via third-round doctor's stoppage TKO.

The two-time welterweight title challenger recently revealed that he is hoping to leave his opponent unconscious this time around. Speaking to the media in a promotional event for the bout, Masvidal stated:

"I think I could just box his ears off clean and it would be enough to make all my fans happy and his fans happy, but you guys know the nature of this beast. I want him f**king dead. I want him lying there [for] three, four minutes, unconscious, soul leaves and then when it comes back, hopefully he's like a better person."

When asked if he is done with mixed martial arts, 'Gamebred' responded:

"Man, that is my favorite roller coaster. The favorite, best drug I've ever had. F**king better than any sex, better than f**king any ice cream I've had so I can never say I'm done with it. Am I taking a break from it because I've done it for 20 years straight? Yeah, a little break ain't bad right now, especially for my body. Just as we talked about earlier, it's a different grind and I can box for a lot longer right now without having to put my body through that beatdown."

Jorge Masvidal's victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 propelled him to two consecutive title opportunities. While both fighters have since left the UFC, they are set to clash on June 1.

Jorge Masvidal sends a warning message to Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal's return to the boxing ring is just over a month away as the inaugural BMF champion is set to face Nate Diaz. Upon the announcement of the fight, 'Gamebred' appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and sent a message to his opponent.

After claiming that he wants to murder his opponent and reminding fans that Diaz is not facing Jake Paul again, Masvidal stated:

"He knows that if he's not in shape, I'm going to make him look bad and I'm going to get him out of there in two rounds. He knows with me, you got to die everyday in the gym to maybe step in that ring and have a fighting chance. I don't play that s**t. I'm trying to kill this motherf**ker and he knows it personally. I mean, he has the scars to prove it. He sees them things everyday in the mirror when he looks and he goes, 'this guy's going to try to f**king kill me as soon as we get in there. So Nate, get your a** in shape because I'm coming to break your f**king face, bro."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on facing Nate Diaz below:

The pair will meet in a 19-round, 175-pound light heavyweight boxing bout that will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will face Diaz's protege, Chris Avila, in a six-round bout on the undercard.

