Jorge Masvidal interested in two rematches if he becomes UFC Welterweight Champion

Jorge Masvidal is set to fight Kamaru Usman for his first title shot in the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal named two fighters who he wants a rematch with if he becomes the Champion.

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is set to fight for the UFC Welterweight Championship - his first title shot in a nearly two-decade career. It's certainly an incredible story and there's no doubt that should he become the Champion, he'll be far more marketable than Kamaru Usman.

The original title challenger Gilbert Burns expressed hesitation, stating that if Jorge Masvidal wins, the Welterweight division will become a circus. While Jorge Masvidal hasn't shied away from his interest in a Conor McGregor payday, he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that there are two names who he would like to face if he wins the Welterweight Championship.

The first would be a rematch against Nate Diaz from UFC 244 (H/T BJPENN.com):

“There’s two guys that are on my radar heavy and Nate is definitely one of them. Cause no matter what, it was a good fight, Nate or the world didn’t get the results that we wanted. I know Nate obviously wants to run it back, I’m telling you, speaking from the heart, I want to run it back. When I get this title, would nothing be better than to give [Diaz] the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt. Come on, come fight for this belt now,” Masvidal said.

Jorge Masvidal's last win was at Madison Square Garden last year, but his last defeat was in the very same venue almost three years ago against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. He said that he has a lot of respect for the former title challenger but believes he can put on a much better fight this time around:

“Another dude that we’re going to definitely be scrapping at some point is Thompson. Not cause of nothing personal, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for this individual, but I would just love to run it back. I think that I can definitely do better than that night when he first met. I think that I match up well, man, so that’s definitely something that will be happening. Promises made, promises kept.”

What would Jorge Masvidal as Champion be like?

Jorge Masvidal, while undoubtedly a potentially marketable Champion, almost confirmed Gilbert Burns' fear for the division. While he would have to face Gilbert Burns first, it's not hard to imagine a situation where UFC passes the Brazilian over in favor of Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor.

Hopefully, Jorge Masvidal will be a fighting Champion if he wins the title.