Jorge Masvidal lets fans know about his targeted UFC return date

UFC welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he is interested in returning to the UFC in April 2021. Taking to Twitter, Gamebred made it clear that he wants to step back into the octagon within the next few months and wants to do it in Miami, Florida.

In a recent tweet, Masvidal quoted a video of himself, from a time before he won the BMF Championship and made his message quite clear. Gamebred also added that he wants his return to occur at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here is what Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter:

Was just sent this and I’m hungry. Miami April 2021 @AAarena with the fans #supernecessary https://t.co/Vq3QQdO6Jg — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 21, 2021

The last time Jorge Masvidal was inside the octagon was at UFC 251 when he fought Kamaru Usman. On that occasion, the inaugural BMF champion stepped into the octagon on six-days' notice and put a very resilient title-challenging performance against Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal took The Nigerian Nightmare to the limit and eventually lost the fight via decision. Since that defeat, Gamebred has made it clear that he is willing to challenge for the title once again but only after securing one or two big wins.

Who could be Jorge Masvidal's next opponent in the UFC?

The obvious fight that is likely to be booked from here onwards is a clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The two former best friends turned rivals have been going at each other for almost years now, and after having trained and even cornered each other during fights, Masvidal and Covington have made it clear that they want a showdown against each other.

After his last win over Tyron Woodley, Covington went on record and once again called out Masvidal. Whereas, Masvidal has now made it clear he wants Chaos for his next fight, who also happens to fight out of Miami, Florida. As things stand, the UFC is yet to indicate the fact that the fight will be booked for April. However, past reports have suggested that the bout could indeed take place this year.

On the other hand, Stephen Thompson has called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. Wonderboy has claimed that he is up for an NMF vs. BMF bout and having already beaten Gamebred in the past, Thompson is confident.