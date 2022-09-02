Our boy Jorge Masvidal not looking so bad now - MMA fans react to Chechen fighter pulling a gun on his opponent during a podcast

A Chechen MMA fighter named Shovkhal Churchaev is under investigation after threatening his Iranian opponent Mohammad Heibati with a gun on a podcast.

The incident reportedly took place on August 21 on the set of the Rating Brothers podcast in Moscow, Russia. Things remained civil for the majority of the interview, but in the final moments of the show, Churchaev chose to assault Heibati with a flurry of punches. The Chechnyan then proceeded to pull out a gun, pointed it at Heibati, and demanded that he knelt down in front of him.

Russian outlet RT said that as per the Mash Telegram Channel, this is not the first time Churchaev has gone after Heibati.

The Mash Telegram Channel reports (Translated by Google):

"According to Kheybati [sic], Churchaev has been following him for the sixth month. In March, I found out the home address, went there with a support group, but did not find it at home. Therefore, he wrote a message: "We saw your wife.""

The Iranian Embassy is now reportedly involved and wants to play a role in resolving the situation. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has also vowed to "punish" Churchaev for his "inappropriate behavior," as per Bloody Elbow.

If proven guilty, Churchaev could face up to two years in prison.

MMA fans react to Shovkhal Churchaev's actions on Twitter

Fans were taken aback when they came across the news on social media and voiced their opinions on the matter.

Twitter user NJ MMA Insight OGFan pointed out that Jorge Masvidal's recent antics of sucker-punching Colby Covington on the street paled in front of such actions.

Another user named Daniel McFadden hilariously suggested that it must have been renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz's idea.

A few others were simply left shocked.

Martin @MartinH_23 @CrooklynMMA @BloodyElbow ain’t no way he threw a cheap shot then pulled out the glock 🤣🤣 @CrooklynMMA @BloodyElbow ain’t no way he threw a cheap shot then pulled out the glock 🤣🤣

Saif @SaifulLughmani @CrooklynMMA @BloodyElbow What a shame… Chechnyan fighters have traditionally been respectful with the exception of Khamzat. I hope his people talk some sense into him and he should be penalized for such a cowardly act. @CrooklynMMA @BloodyElbow What a shame… Chechnyan fighters have traditionally been respectful with the exception of Khamzat. I hope his people talk some sense into him and he should be penalized for such a cowardly act.

A user named King Of The North brought up famous MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Some chose to be sarcastic over the situation.

The world of mixed martial arts is no stranger to violence outside the octagon. For the most part, it is restricted to an unexpected brawl at a bar or cageside, or in the case of Conor McGregor, both. However, bringing literal guns to a fist fight is not something the mainstream fanbase is used to, which is quite clear from their reactions.

Even though there are quite a few gun enthusiasts among the UFC A-listers, including Jon Jones, Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexander Gustafsson, it is still not acceptable to pull a gun on an opponent - both ethically and legally.

