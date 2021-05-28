5 current UFC fighters who are gun enthusiasts

UFC fighters are possibly some of the most lethal men and women on the planet, given their skills. However, some aren't satisfied by simply training their limbs to throw kicks and punches or contort submissions. Multiple UFC fighters enjoy shooting pistols, rifles, and guns of all kinds. Some do it to train their hand-eye coordination, while others do it simply for the love of the activity.

Here are some UFC fighters who love their guns:

5) Antonina Shevchenko

Number fifteen-ranked UFC women's flyweight Antonina Shevchenko is the older sister of flyweight champion 'Bullet' Valentina. While Antonina may not have as close a relationship with guns as her younger sister, 'Pantera' enjoys her recreational relationship with them.

The older Shevchenko sibling is a jack of all trades, being a pilot and shooter in addition to being a professional fighter.

4) Alexander Gustafsson

The Swedish MMA fighter who gave Jon Jones a run for his money in their first meeting at UFC 165 is an avid hunter. True to his Scandinavian roots, Alexander Gustafsson enjoys shooting and hunting. Perhaps not as much as he enjoys mixed martial arts, but it's not a contest.

Recently, Alexander Gustafsson announced his plans to return to the UFC octagon. It will be interesting to see who he's matched up against.

3) Donald Cerrone

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is a quintessential American cowboy who loves all forms of action and adventure. The owner of BMF Ranch likes to use his massive property for shooting and target practice, in addition to other adrenaline-seeking pursuits.

2) Jon Jones

The former king of the 205lbs division, Jon 'Bones' Jones has a long history with guns. At times, 'Bones' has even found himself on the wrong side of the law with his enthusiasm for weaponry.

That said, Jon Jones has been an avid gun enthusiast who primarily uses them as a means to unwind after a long training session. 'Bones' is known to engage in active target practice regularly to keep his focus sharp and his reflexes quick.

1) Valentina Shevchenko

The undoubted queen of this list, Valentina Shevchenko's love for guns is no secret. The UFC women's flyweight champion is so fond of them that her cage name is 'Bullet', and she has a pistol tattooed on the side of her torso.

Shevchenko is not just a gun enthusiast but competes professionally in defensive shooting competitions. In addition to competing and using them to train her reflexes, Shevchenko is also an avid collector of antique guns.

