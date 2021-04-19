"I'm coming back" - Alexander Gustafsson plans to make his return to the octagon

Alexander Gustafsson has hinted at his potential comeback to the UFC. The 34-year-old Swede last stepped into the octagon in July of last year, where he made his heavyweight debut against Fabrício Werdum.

Gustafsson, a three-time UFC light heavyweight title contender, is currently training at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden.

'The Mauler' recently posted a photo on Instagram, and responded to a fan who assumed Gustafsson had put an end to his MMA career.

"I'm coming back," Gustafsson replied to a fan.

Below is a screenshot of Alexander Gustafsson's comment -

After his shocking loss to Anthony Smith, the Swede left his gloves inside the octagon. The MMA community speculated on whether Gustafsson had called it a career, until Dana White confirmed he would continue fighting.

However, the 34-year-old preferred not to get back in the saddle immediately. Nearly a year later, Gustafsson decided to move up a weight class to heavyweight.

He challenged former champion Fabricio Werdum on his heavyweight debut, but the Brazilian made quick work of Gustafsson and submitted him in the first round.

Advertisement

In his official statement, Alexander Gustafsson said he was grateful to the UFC for letting him fight.

"It’s sucks to lose but I’m alive and healthy it’s a sport, a sport that I love! Thanks Werdum for a great fight and the UFC for the opportunity! Now let’s celebrate my brother and teammate kamza borz!!! He’s coming for everyone, be ready," Gustafsson wrote on Twitter.

Alexander Gustafsson is on a three-fight losing streak

Alexander Gustafsson's last win in the UFC was against Glover Teixeira in 2017. Since then, 'The Mauler' has lost all three of his fights in the promotion. His win over Teixeira had helped him earn a title shot against Jon Jones.

Unlike in their first meeting, Jones comfortably defeated Gustafsson, knocking him out in the first round.

UFC 232 Results: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2, Amanda Nunes becomes first-ever women's double champion, Latest UFC 232 Winners and Video Highlights https://t.co/Hi0uaUbhWI pic.twitter.com/poqoGe9Rz9 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) December 30, 2018

Gustafsson then lost his next fight against Anthony Smith. 'Lionheart' submitted him in the fourth round of the bout.

Advertisement

He once again fell short in an effort to get back into the win column against Werdum, condemning him to a three-fight losing skid.

It's not yet clear if Alexander Gustafsson will continue fighting in the heavyweight division or move back to light heavyweight.