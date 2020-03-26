UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones arrested for DWI

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been arrested for DWI and for the negligent usage of a firearm.

'Bones' was last seen competing in the Octagon back at UFC 247 when he retained his title over Dominick Reyes.

Jon Jones

On early Thursday, current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested by the Albuquerque Police for DWI charges and negligent usage of a firearm.

Jon Jones arrested for DWI charges

On Thursday morning, Jon Jones was arrested by Albuquerque police and according to arrest records obtained by MMA Fighting, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was picked up past 1 A.M local time but based on booking information, Jones has already been released from custody.

As noted, Jones was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and usage of a negligent firearm, as well as for driving with no proof insurance.

The report also noted that calls made to Jones' management team were not returned and as per KOAT, officers initially responded to gunshots as they found the UFC champion in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

In addition, Jones did claim that he had no idea of gunshots being fired but officers claimed that the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion had admitted to the fact that he drove while being intoxicated and had intended to drive again.

'Bones' further performed poorly in all his sobriety tests and his breathalyzer test reportedly returned at or above the legal limit on two different occasions.

What happens next to Jon Jones?

As of now, it remains to be seen what the UFC has in store for Jon Jones and despite the promotion undergoing a schedule change, will Dana White and co. decide to strip Jones of his Light Heavyweight Title? Only time will tell what lies for Jones in the near future.