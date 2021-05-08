What is the 'BMF ranch' and how is Donald Cerrone associated with it?

The 'BMF Ranch' is a property owned by Donald Cerrone in Edgewood, New Mexico. It started as a permanent training facility for Cerrone with visiting trainers and sparring partners but has evolved into much more over the years. 'Cowboy' lives up to his cage name outside the octagon as well.

Since its inception as an MMA facility in 2014, the 'BMF Ranch' has donned multiple hats. Donald Cerrone uses the property to race automobiles, practice rifle shooting, hold short summer camps for kids, and even raise animals. 'Cowboy' lives at the ranch with his family and conducts his fight camps here, too.

Over the years, Donald Cerrone has built a sauna, a saloon, and other cool additions on the ranch. 'Cowboy' loves learning to build things by hand and has spent a lot of his own time, sweat, and labor on these structures.

By the looks of it, Donald Cerrone makes the most of his time at the ranch. A scroll through the Instagram pages of 'Cowboy' and 'BMF Ranch' will show you just how much fun Cerrone has on his property.

It's worth mentioning that the 'BMF Ranch' existed long before the UFC came up with the 'BMF' belt won by Jorge Masvidal against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Donald Cerrone returns to the octagon at UFC Vegas 26:

'Cowboy' returns to the UFC octagon at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson on May 8, 2021. He will fight in the co-main event against Alex Morono. Donald Cerrone was scheduled to face Diego Sanchez, but after 'Nightmare' was released by the UFC, Morono was brought in to fight 'Cowboy'.

Donald Cerrone is a UFC veteran in every sense of the word. He holds the record for most wins in the company at 23, most finishes at 16, and most fight-night bonuses at 18. 'Cowboy' knows his way around the octagon all too well.

However, Donald Cerrone is 0-4 in his last five bouts with one no-contest against Niko Price. The fight was declared a draw and later overturned to a no-contest after Price tested positive for marijuana. The bout against Price took place at UFC Vegas 11 on September 19, 2020, and was Cerrone's last appearance inside the octagon.

At 38 years old, 'Cowboy' doesn't have too much left in the gas tank. He desperately needs to win against Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 if he hopes to keep fighting in the promotion.