Is Donald Cerrone still fighting at UFC Vegas 26?

Donald Cerrone has been looking to make a comeback to the octagon. The UFC veteran was scheduled to face former teammate Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26. However, the bout fell through after Sanchez was released from the UFC.

As per Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, UFC welterweight Alex Morono has stepped in to face 'Cowboy' on five days' notice. Morono is an unranked welterweight in the promotion, while Cerrone is ranked at number fifteen in the lightweight division. Given the last-minute nature of the bout, it may occur at welterweight or catchweight to avoid gruesome weight cuts.

The news has yet to be confirmed by the UFC. A number of fighters have offered to fight Donald Cerrone following Diego Sanchez's release from the company. UFC middleweight Kevin Holland and featherweight Giga Chikadze publicly offered to step in on short notice.

What's next for Donald Cerrone?

'Cowboy' is one of the most decorated fighters in recent UFC history. He holds the most wins in the company at 23 and the most finishes at 16. In addition, he also holds the most post-fight bonuses at 18. Cerrone is a veteran of the sport, boasting a 36-15 record with 2 no-contests.

However, Donald Cerrone is currently on the worst skid of his career. He is 0-4 in his last five outings, with one no-contest. Cerrone's last win came against Al Iaquinta on May 4, 2019. He desperately needs a win if he wants to continue in the UFC.

That said, Donald Cerrone is 38 years old. He cannot possibly be looking to compete for much longer. There is every chance that the fight at UFC Vegas 26 might be his last in the UFC or even the last of his professional career.

While the company is yet to confirm the bout between Cerrone and Morono, here's hoping 'Cowboy' gets to fight this weekend.