Kevin Holland willing to fight Donald Cerrone in 175lb catchweight bout after Diego Sanchez pulls out

Kevin Holland is becoming the king of saving fight cards. We've seen a lot of fighters say they're willing to fight "anyone, anywhere, at any time," but no one truly embodies that like 'Trailblazer'.

2020 was a year marred by the pandemic and multiple bouts being canceled. Yet Kevin Holland fought five times in seven months, winning every single bout. Most recently, he stepped up to fight Marvin Vettori after Darren Till was forced to withdraw due to injury.

This is highly commendable because Holland was dominated by Derek Brunson's superior wrestling for five rounds at UFC Vegas 22 on March 20, 2021. When Darren Till announced he couldn't compete, Holland stepped up without hesitation to face another wrestler for five rounds at UFC Vegas 23 on 10th April.

Kevin Holland offers to face Donald Cerrone:

Donald Cerrone was scheduled to face Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8, 2021. The fight has been in the works since February.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Diego Sanchez have verbally agreed to a welterweight bout on May 8, sources confirmed to @marc_raimondi following a report by MMA Fighting. pic.twitter.com/zdDDaNZmns — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 5, 2021

However, as per the latest developments, it would seem that Diego Sanchez has been forced out of the fight. The reasons are still unknown.

BREAKING: Diego Sánchez is also out of the May 8th UFC card. Sources tell me Donald Cerrone is still fighting and the promotion is looking for a replacement at 170 for him. — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 28, 2021

This is the second blow to the fight card after T.J. Dillashaw was forced to withdraw from his main event bout against Cory Sandhagen due to an injury.

Kevin Holland has once again given fight fans a reason to rejoice and put more respect on his name. In what is now almost unsurprising to UFC fans, 'Trailblazer' has stepped up to save yet another fight from falling apart.

Kevin Holland sent a message to Donald Cerrone via Instagram, offering to step in place of Diego Sanchez and fight at catchweight.

Whether you like the man or not, you've got to respect Kevin Holland's love for the fight game. No other fighter in the UFC has been as ready to face anybody at any given time, to save the card and give fans a good show. 'Trailblazer' has two back-to-back losses in 2021, and he desperately needs to get back in the "win" column.

Holland's latest losses came because of a lack of takedown defense and being dominated by his opponents on the ground. While 'Trailblazer' did say he would spend time working on his wrestling, it hasn't been too long since his last bout to have made any significant improvements.

Donald Cerrone is a UFC veteran and is very capable on the ground. 'Cowboy' is looking to improve his record, which is 0-4-1 in his last five outings. He desperately needs a win, as does Kevin Holland.

If this fight materializes, it will be fascinating to see how it goes.

