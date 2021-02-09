"Should be a fun highlight reel fight for me"- Donald Cerrone ready to give Diego Sanchez his ride into the sunset

Donald Cerrone will face a veteran fighter for his next outing in the UFC. Cowboy is ready to step into the octagon with Diego Sanchez and believes his next fight will be a fun highlight reel for him.

Donald Cerrone had previously announced his move back down to lightweight. However, Cowboy's upcoming fight will take place at 170, as the veteran gets set for a clash at welterweight with Sanchez.

In an interview released on his YouTube channel, Donald Cerrone mentioned that he disagrees with Diego Sanchez's narrative of this fight being a collision between two legends. Cowboy clearly remembers Sanchez badmouthing him after he left Jackson Wink and reminded the latter of his ironic move.

“He says it’s two legends going at it. I don’t think so. He talked a lot of (expletive) when I left Jackson’s, and now he did the same thing and left. It’s funny. I was just doing what I had to do – built my own gym, trained my own people, started making this mold, which I think was the right move to do in my career, and he had a lot to say about it. He said he wanted to fight me, so here’s his chance. Be careful what you wish for. So yeah, this should be a fun highlight reel fight for me."

Donald Cerrone added that he isn't taking Diego Sanchez lightly by any means and recognizes the areas where he could be dangerous. Cowboy also mentioned that he has no problem in giving Diego the farewell fight he asked for.

“I’m not overlooking the kid by no means. There’s areas where he could be dangerous, and if I was fighting old Diego ten years ago, yeah, he was tough – hard pace. I used to train with the guy, I know. We’re now fighting May 8. I signed the deal and it’s happening, so should be fun. He wants this to be his ride into the sunset, and I have no problem giving it to him.”

When will Donald Cerrone fight Diego Sanchez in the UFC?

Donald Cerrone will reportedly step into the octagon against veteran Diego Sanchez on May 8, 2021. Cowboy's last fight was a draw against Niko Price and the former is desperate for a win in the UFC. Cerrone has lost four of his previous five fights in the UFC, with his last win being against Al Iaquinta in 2019.