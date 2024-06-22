Jorge Masvidal reacts to Brahyan Zurcher's violent one-punch knockout win at PFL Salt Lake City

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal reacted to the brutal knockout that took place at PFL 5.

Opening the card at PFL 5 2024 regular season in Salt Lake City, Utah, Brahyan Zurcher fought Julian Ruiz and ended the fight in the second round with a thudding knockout that left the fans stunned.

Trending

One of many impressed fans was Masvidal, who couldn't help but admire the violent display of pugilism as he wrote under the aforementioned post:

"Woee what a shot"

Jorge Masvidal's reaction to the post [Image courtesy @espnmma on Instagram

It's high praise coming from one of the finest strikers in MMA. The former 'BMF' is known as a vicious headhunter and an assertive brawler. The 39-year-old is retired from the UFC after accumulating four losses in a row but has previously reached the heights of popularity in his career.

Jorge Masvidal himself has one of the craziest finishes in UFC history

Jorge Masvidal was the UFC's most prized possession in 2019. Fans, media, fellow fighters couldn't get enough of him and his confidence irritated some while injecting passion in others. He caused an upset against Darren Till in his home country and was paired against a Bellator and ONE champion.

Ben Askren was a proven grappler and an All-American and the UFC tested him against a sharpshooter. It proved to be a catalyst for the soaring notoriety of 'Gamebred' as he landed a flying knee on 'Funky' and the combat sports world's heads were blown away.

Check out the finish below:

The Miami native is now retired and is running the world's first bareknuckle MMA promotion, 'Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA' before launching another MMA promotion by the name of iKON FC.

In a follow-up to their celebrated 'BMF' bout, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will put on boxing gloves to clash in a ring on July 6 in Anaheim, California.