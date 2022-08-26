"If your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again" - Jorge Masvidal reacts to Leon Edwards' coach asking him to "wait" for potential title shot

Jorge Masvidal has once again aired his thoughts on social media following Leon Edwards' coach disregarding him as a possible next opponent for the Brit. This comes after he pushed for a fight against the new welterweight champion.

Since 2019, 'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' have been at each other's throats, but would never settle on a matchup inside the octagon. Now that the Englishman is a champion, the Miami-native is ready to reignite their feud.

In response to Masvidal's earlier callout, Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell insisted that the "little rat judas" must "stand at the back of the line." This is something that the welterweight contender didn't take too well.

"I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is, if your boy loses to Usman, you and him will be begging again. Good luck, I’m rooting for you guys."

The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, laid witness to one of the biggest moments in UFC history. Leon Edwards stunned the world with his perfectly set up, last ditch head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman.

It is believed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will get an instant rematch against the 31-year-old. Rumors are now suggesting that the UK is the likely destination for their trilogy fight.

The backstage brawl that sparked the Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards feud

On March 6, 2019, Jorge Masvidal hit Leon Edwards with multiple shots as the two confronted one another backstage at the O2 Arena in London. The Cuban-American's rise to stardom began after that.

Ever since that encounter, the 37-year-old released the famous 'three-piece and a soda' phrase. The attack not only made him a bigger star overnight, but it also helped him leverage a much larger contract with the UFC. He became one of the promotion's hugest names.

Earlier in the night, both Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards got their hands raised in impressive fashion. The Brit dominated Gunnar Nelson, while the veteran silenced the UK crowd with a brutal knockout against Darren Till.

If the former strikeforce competitor is able to string together some wins in the UFC, he may be in line for a shot at the Englishman. Gilbert Burns or the surging Geoff Neal are two potential return opponents for the 170lber.

