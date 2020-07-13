Jorge Masvidal says he has the formula to beat Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal developed a formula to beat Kamaru Usman in a potential rematch.

Jorge Masvidal said he needed more stamina, conditioning and wrestling to achieve the desired result.

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal took the UFC 251 fight on an exceptionally short notice given the gravity of the fight. After Gilbert Burns tested positive, Jorge Masvidal rose to the occasion and took on the challenge of competing against Kamaru Usman. The fight, as most expected, saw Kamaru Usman walk out with a unanimous decision. However, it wasn't as brutal one-sided domination as most expected it to be. Jorge Masvidal actually put up a decent performance, even winning a round on multiple scorecards.

Jorge Masvidal in the post-fight press conference expressed his thoughts on his performance against Kamaru Usman. Gamebred started off by saying that he hated losing and wasn't going to make any excuses. He also praised the Welterweight champion.

Jorge Masvidal then said that he wasn't giving Kamaru Usman credit in some spaces and there were areas where he could have performed better had he gotten a longer training camp.

“I hate coming up short,” Jorge Masvidal said “I’m not going to make no excuses. He was the better man tonight. There were some areas where I didn’t give him enough credit, and there were some areas I felt with a better training camp I could definitely surpass him. I think I showed a lot of my wrestling on six days’ notice that I’m not too easy to take down and to hold down on the ground. "

Jorge Masvidal then spoke about the mistakes he felt he made. He discussed his gas tank, the way Kamru Usman captialsed on it and the overall use of clinch by his opponent.

Jorge Masvidal concluded that Kamaru Usman had won fair and square, adding that he was going to do anything to get another crack at the title.

“I made a lot of mistakes. I tried to fight in spots, since I didn’t feel my gas tank was the greatest. He fought in better spots. Right when I’d get loose and open up, he was able to clinch me up and take it back into his world. So I’m not going to take anything away from him. He won fair and square. I’ll do whatever it takes to get back in front of that man and compete again and get my hand raised.”

Jorge Masvidal says he needs more wrestling, stamina and conditioning to beat Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal even discussed the possiblity of a next match and what he was going to do to beat Usman the next time they met. Jorge Masvidal said that he had developed a new formula in his head to beat the current champion. Jorge Masvidal added that he would need a lot more stamina, conditioning and wrestling to achieve that.

Advertisement

“I’ve got a good formula in my head though on how to beat him the next time,” Jorge Masvidal said. “I thought I had the formula. Now I know the formula — it takes a lot of gas tank, a lot of conditioning, a lot more wrestling rounds with high level guys. So I definitely got a square root on how to beat this guy.”

It should be interesting to see if the UFC actually gives Jorge Masvidal a rematch, where he can apply this formula.