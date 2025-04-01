Jorge Masvidal seemingly blasts Conor McGregor in cryptic outburst moments before leaving Ariel Helwani's interview

It appears there's no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. The former UFC BMF champion recently dissed the Irishman in a cryptic rant before ending his interview with Ariel Helwani and clarified that he was on the bare-knuckle boxing scene before it entered the mainstream combat sports realm.

For context, Masvidal grew up brawling in backyards and was a widely known figure in Miami's underground fight scene. 'Gamebred' notably beat Kimbo Slice's protege, Ray, at least twice in backyard fights.

Watch the full Jorge Masvidal vs. Ray fight below:

While bare-knuckle boxing may have once been considered too risky, the sport has reached new heights with promotions like BKFC regularly putting on exciting events. This momentum was further propelled by McGregor's investment in BKFC and his becoming a co-owner of the promotion.

Seemingly taking a jab at McGregor during a recent interview with Helwani, Masvidal referenced the Irishman punching an old man in a bar for refusing to take a shot with him in 2019 and said:

"You know what I hate? What's this f**king midget's name, bro, the short guy? Talking about, 'Take your gloves off and fight b*tch.' Motherf**ker, the only time you did that was at a f**king bar with an old man. You boy has been taking these things [his knuckles] out and throwing them since before TVs had color, so get the f**k out of my face."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (25:31):

Jorge Masvidal talks potential Leon Edwards fight for UFC return

Jorge Masvidal recently opened up about potentially fighting Leon Edwards in his UFC comeback bout. The MMA veteran clarified that he was down to fight the Englishman, and their rivalry needed to be settled in the cage.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal claimed he's eyeing a clash against Edwards and said:

"I'm gonna get back [to the UFC], I don't know when... I don't have a date in mind. I'm just shooting for Leon's a**. Let's go fix this saga, brother. We always wanted to fight. Let's go fu**ing throw down like men. Let me beat your a**, and that's it... Yeah, man [the time is right], I ain't getting any younger."

