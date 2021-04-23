Conor McGregor has a message for the old man he infamously punched in the head at a Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has a message for the elderly man he infamously punched in the head at a Dublin pub.

McGregor is buying The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland – the pub where the incident took place. And the UFC icon has revealed that the man is barred from entering the pub. McGregor is reportedly spending around 1.5 to 2 million euros to purchase the pub.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account to respond to an individual’s tweet that contained a write-up about him purchasing the pub. The tweet, sent out by The Currency’s Tom Lyons, contained a link to a write-up by Lyons regarding McGregor buying the pub.

Ye and your mans barred https://t.co/aVM5mcIA3F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2021

Conor McGregor’s response to the tweet read as follows:

“Ye and your mans barred”

As noted in the tweet sent out by Conor McGregor, the man whom McGregor punched won’t be allowed to enter the pub.

The 2019 Dublin pub assault incident is widely regarded as one of Conor McGregor’s most notable run-ins with the law. McGregor has faced multiple legal issues over the years, owing to incidents he’s been a part of right from his years as a youth in Ireland to his time as a global MMA megastar.

However, McGregor has also time and again been praised for the contributions he’s made to society, giving back to the community in Ireland as well as helping people worldwide. One of the recent examples of McGregor’s humanitarian work is the donations made by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Regardless, Conor McGregor drew the ire of the combat sports world and faced severe criticism in the social realm as a whole due to the 2019 Dublin pub assault incident.

The incident took place on April 6th, 2019, at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland. It involved Conor McGregor punching an elderly man at the aforementioned pub.

The case was investigated by the Irish police and was reported by the Irish media. Discussions regarding the case gained steam in the MMA world in August 2019, when TMZ Sports released a video of Conor McGregor punching the man in the head.

Conor McGregor was charged with assault and appeared in court in October 2019. In November 2019, he pleaded guilty to the assault and was fined 1,000 euros.

An argument over whiskey led to Conor McGregor punching the man at the pub

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor is said to have repeatedly offered the man a shot of his whiskey. The man turned down the offer every single time, and this eventually led to McGregor getting into a verbal altercation with the man and punching him in the head.

As noted, McGregor appeared in a court of law and faced the consequences of his actions. Presently, The Notorious One is set to compete in his much-awaited trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to take place at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10th, 2021.