Jorge Masvidal shares four-word reaction as Cain Velasquez has trial date set for attempted murder

Jorge Masvidal has nothing but support for Cain Velasquez.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been involved in legal trouble since February 2022. That month, Velasquez was arrested for attempted murder after shooting a man in a high-speed chase in California. Many were shocked by the arrest, as it was very out of character for the fighter.

Over the following months, fans learned details about the man Velasquez shot at. That individual was Harry Goularte Jr., who had recently been arrested for sexually abusing the former champion's son at a daycare. After getting out on bond, Velasquez allegedly shot at the man in a car, and accidentally hit his stepfather.

Over two years on from that shooting, Cain Velasquez's trial date has been set for September 9th. The former fighter faces years in prison if found guilty, but he's found support from much of the MMA world. That would include former 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal.

On Instagram, 'Gamebred' responded to a post about Velasquez's trial. In the comment section, Masvidal wrote:

"Not guilty only verdict"

Check out his comment below:

What happens if Jorge Masvidal is wrong about Cain Velasquez's trial?

If Jorge Masvidal is wrong and Cain Velasquez is found guilty, he faces life in prison.

While the MMA world has rallied around the former UFC heavyweight champion, the legal system has done the opposite. After his arrest, Velasquez was kept without bail for eight months, with the judge stating that he had a "reckless disregard for human life."

Eventually, Velasquez was released from custody after eight months, but his legal troubles didn't go away. After many delays, the trial is now finally slated for September. If the former heavyweight is found guilty, the consequences would be grave.

If found guilty of attempted murder, Cain Velasquez faces anywhere between 20 years to life in prison. But that's not including other charges that the fighter is currently dealing with, which include nine different gun charges that could land him even more time in prison.

While Jorge Masvidal could wind up being correct, fans won't know how the trial will go for months. It's also possible that Velasquez could get a hypothetical plea deal for his case, but that appears unlikely as of now.