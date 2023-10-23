"People should experience something like that"- Cain Velasquez found a new perspective on life through profound reflections on his time in jail

Cain Velasquez spent eight months in jail after being arrested on charges of first-degree attempted murder in February 2022. The former UFC heavyweight champion was initially deemed a risk to public safety and denied bail on two separate occasions before eventually being granted a $1 million bond and placed on house arrest.

'Cardio Cain' opened up on his experience being incarcerated during a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST. Speaking to host Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Velasquez stated:

"I’ve never been alone, really, for a long time. I really need to be alone, take care of whatever. So they asked me if I wanted to go public or [protective custody], so I said let me go to PC, and let’s see what this is about, and go from there. I wasn’t trying to step on anybody’s toes, or not play with the program, or anything like that. I have no idea what the politics are. I got to know a little bit more, being in."

He continued:

"Obviously, I have respect for everybody, and everybody’s living in their world and they're doing their thing, but I took the opportunity to be with myself for that time and it was good and bad, but it was mainly good. I believe a lot of people should experience something like that, like have their freedoms taken away, to appreciate what you have, and it’s the smallest of things that we take for granted."

Check out Cain Velasquez's comments on his experience in jail below (starting at the 43:25 mark):

Velasquez added that the experience allowed him to appreciate smaller things. He noted that he wasn't in a bad place as he made the most of the situation and was grateful for the things that got him through the day. 'Cardio Cain' shared that he passed the days by doing plenty of reading.

When will Cain Velasquez's trial begin?

Cain Velasquez has been accused of chasing a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte Jr., who is facing charges of sexually assaulting his son at a daycare facility. 'Cardio Cain' faces allegations of ramming the car with his own vehicle before firing his weapon at Goularte's car, missing his target but striking his stepfather.

After waiting nearly two years for his trial to begin, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion's trial will reportedly begin in January 2024. Nolan King of MMA Junkie broke the news, tweeting:

"While no date has been set yet, Cain Velasquez will likely go to trial mid-January 2024, a Santa Clara county judge just indicated. A specific date will likely be set Dec. 6. The former #UFC champ faces attempted murder and other charges."

Check out Nolan King's tweet regarding Cain Velasquez's trial below:

Velasquez has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of shooting at a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, with the possibility of life in prison.