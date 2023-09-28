Judge releases Cain Velasquez trial schedule for attempted murder and other charges

Cain Velasquez was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted murder in February 2022 after allegedly chasing after a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte Jr., who was out on bond after being charged with sexually assaulting his son at a daycare facility. The former UFC heavyweight champion allegedly rammed the car with his own vehicle before firing his weapon at Goularte's car, hitting his stepfather.

Velasquez was initially deemed to be a risk to public safety and denied bond on two separate occasions. After eight months in jail, he was granted a $1 million bond and placed on house arrest. While 'Cardio Cain' has waited nearly two years for his trial to begin, it appears that the two-time UFC heavyweight champion will have his day in court at the beginning of 2024. Nolan King of MMA Junkie shared the news, tweeting:

"While no date has been set yet, Cain Velasquez will likely go to trial mid-January 2024, a Santa Clara county judge just indicated. A specific date will likely be set Dec. 6. The former #UFC champ faces attempted murder and other charges."

In addition to the first-degree attempted murder charge, Velasquez has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of shooting at a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted of attempted murder, he will face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, with the possibility of life in prison.

Cain Velasquez's son's alleged molester due in court in November

While Cain Velasquez will be due in court to find out his trial date in December, Harry Goularte Jr. is due in court in November to find out when his trial will begin. Goularte Jr. has been charged with one count of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 after allegedly molesting the former UFC heavyweight champion's son, who was four years old at the time of the incident. He has entered a not-guilty plea.

Velasquez's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte on behalf of his child. The lawsuit also lists his mother and stepfather, who run the daycare facility where the alleged sexual assault occurred, as defendants.