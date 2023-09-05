What did Cain Velasquez do to get arrested? Looking back at the gut-wrenching story that landed the former UFC champ in jail

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has had to deal with a lot in recent times. Life has delivered blow after blow to the heavyweight legend as he lost his mother and brother within two months in 2019. While the 40-year-old coped with his feelings and emotional trauma with plant-based psychedelics, there was no escape from the anger he felt towards the alleged molester of his 4-year-old son.

In February 2022, Cain Velasquez followed Harry Goularte for 11 miles in a high-speed car chase and rammed his vehicle into Goularte’s. Velasquez then used a firearm and shot at his vehicle. However, Goularte was unharmed in the incident and an unintended victim, Goularte’s stepfather was wounded, albiet non-fatally.

Velasquez was arrested and booked into the Santa Cara County jail on attempted murder charges. He was officially charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges like shooting at a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of carrying a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

But why did a respected mixed martial artist go to these lengths? Well, the person that Cain Velasquez allegedly tried to hurt with a deadly weapon, Harry Goularte, is the son of the daycare center owner where Velasquez sent his children. Goularte allegedly touched Velasquez’s son inappropriately and was arrested after the kid’s statement. However, he was granted a bail of $50,000 and the 40-year-old former UFC champion decided to take things into his own hands to punish his the alleged child molester.

Cain Velasquez was deemed a threat to public safety after his arrest and denied bail several times. He was granted a conditional bail of $1 million and will be put under house arrest for the duration of the court trial. He is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree murder along with the aforementioned charges.

Harry Goularte is facing a civil lawsuit for molesting Cain Velasquez’s son

Harry Goularte is facing a lawsuit filed on behalf of Velasquez’s son. Goularte’s mother and stepfather, who run the daycare center where the alleged molestation took place, are also co-accused in this case.

Hary Goularte has pleaded not guilty in the case and the trial has been delayed multiple times so far. Velasquez's son testified against Goularte in court in February 2023 and the judge ordered him to stand trial in the case. If found guilty, Harry Goularte will face up to eight years in prison.