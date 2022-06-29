Potential update in Cain Velasquez's case involving his son's alleged molester

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez is reportedly suing his son's alleged molester.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was arrested on February 28, 2022, after he allegedly tried to shoot Harry Goularte. The latter was an employee at Patty's Childcare in San Martin, California, where Velasquez's four-year-old son used to go. Velasquez attacked the man with a firearm but accidentally shot his target's stepfather instead. Since then, he has been denied bail twice.

Meanwhile, Goularte has reportedly been charged with one count of "lewd and lascivious acts" for molesting the child.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Velasquez, identified as the guardian of 'C.V., Jr.' is suing Goularte. He claimed that Goularte "sexually abused, molested, touched and harassed C.V." on "numerous" occasions.

The lawsuit named Goularte's mother and stepfather as defendants, in addition to Goularte himself. The suit asserted that since they were the owners and operators of Patty's Childcare, they were the ones who "fostered, maintained, and allowed an environment" for children attending to fall victim to "sexual abuse at the hands of Harry."

Cain Velasquez's lawyer is working on getting him back to his family

While fans and colleagues, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, have wished Cain Velasquez well during this entire situation, his lawyer Mark Geragos, commented saying that they were working on getting Velasquez released.

“We plan on vindicating Cain. We plan on getting Cain back to his family. 40 years of doing this, I can’t believe this is what the criminal justice system thinks is the right outcome.”

Meanwhile, Paul Bender, the stepfather of Harry Goularte, has spoken out against Velasquez.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life, I am fearful for my life as well as the lives of my family.”

Bender was the one injured during the attack. According to a report by Nolan King, he said that Velasquez severed his brachial artery and nerve, causing damage to three fingers in his right hand, rendering him unable to work.

Fans and well-wishers will have to wait and see if Velasquez's lawsuit is successful or not. Meanwhile, charged with attempted murder and ten other gun-related charges, if Velasquez is proven guilty, he could potentially face at least 20 years of jail time.

