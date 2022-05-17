Former WWE & UFC star Cain Velasquez denied bail for a second time 

Former WWE Superstar and UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has been denied bail for a second time.

Velasquez is currently incarcerated for first-degree attempted murder following a firearm attack on a man who had allegedly assaulted a minor in his family. After first being denied his bail on March 7th, the former UFC Champion was willing to post a one million dollar bail and be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

MMA reporter Nolan King, who has provided live updates on the case, has revealed that Velasquez has once again been denied bail. Paul Bender, the step-father of the accused attacker, was the one physically harmed in the Velasquez incident and claimed that the former MMA star had no care for human life.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life, I am fearful for my life as well as the lives of my family,” Bender said.

Nolan King @mma_kings Bender says Velasquez severed his brachial artery and nerve, causing damage to 3 fingers on his right hand. He is no longer able to work, he says.



Judge Shelyna Brown had similar feelings about the incident before denying Velasquez his bail, calling the former UFC star's actions reckless.

When was Cain Velasquez's last pro wrestling appearance?

Although Velasquez parted ways with WWE in 2020 due to COVID-19-related budget cuts, he did return to professional wrestling in 2021.

The former WWE Superstar returned to Mexican promotion AAA in December 2021, participating in a six-man tag team match on the TripleMania Regia II event.

Velasquez had just one match with WWE in his run with the company, a brief encounter with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia. The Beast Incarnate came out victorious against his former UFC colleague and attacked him after the match with a steel chair.

