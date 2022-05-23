What did Cain Velasquez do and why he did it?

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he was involved in a shooting that took place in Morgan Hill, California in February.

According to multiple reports, Velasquez allegedly shot at a car comprising three individuals – including Harry Goularte Jr., a man charged with molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives. However, the 39-year-old missed his target and hit Goularte's father instead, severely wounding him.

The retired UFC superstar has since spent his time behind bars and was denied bail twice. Taking to social media, Velasquez issued a statement and thanked those who supported him:

"To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward," the statement read. "Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me."

Check out Cain Velasquez's statement below:

The 39-year-old is being charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges. If proven guilty, he could face at least 20 years of jail time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov supports Cain Velasquez

Former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently expressed his support for his American Kickboxing Academy teammate and friend, Cain Velasquez.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov revealed that he intends to visit Velasquez in jail to "shake his hand and give him good energy." The Dagestani also pointed out how unjust it is for Velasquez to be in jail, while the man charged with molesting one of his relatives is free.

Weighing in with his thoughts on his friend's situation, Nurmagomedov said:

"Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family is going to do same thing, exactly. Come on, nobody is going to think of law or something when you have something about your family. You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course, humans are going to protect their family."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

