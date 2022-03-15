"What is the logic?" - John McCarthy slams judge for denying bail to Cain Velasquez

John McCarthy recently gave his thoughts on Cain Velasquez being denied bail on account of his attempted murder charge.

Earlier this month, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was charged with attempted murder and additional gun charges after reportedly shooting at a man who was alleged to have molested one of Velasquez's relatives. Once details had emerged regarding what happened, the MMA world came out and voiced their support for Velasquez given the severity of what had happened.

Unfortunately, while waiting for his day in court, Velasquez was denied bail after the judge ruled that the risk to the public was "too great". His lawyer even presented numerous letters of support from the likes of Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but to no avail.

In a recent tweet, MMA commentator and referee John McCarthy weighed in on the decision. He said:

"Judge Shelyna Brown says @cainmma is a danger to all Santa Clara residents which we know is untrue. Yes, he is a danger to 1 resident, while that 1 resident is free and is a danger to every child in Santa Clara county and beyond!! Where is the logic?"

While Velasquez was intending to hit the reported suspect, he instead hit the man's stepfather, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Cain Velasquez - the UFC legend

Prior to this incident, as well as his days in professional wrestling, Cain Velasquez was known and heralded as one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history. His 14-3 record may not scream that much to some, but in the eyes of many, his two reigns as champion highlighted just how good he was at the elite level.

Velasquez beat Brock Lesnar to win the title before losing it in his next bout to Junior dos Santos. He proceeded to win four straight against JDS and Antonio Silva (two each), prior to losing the belt to a submission by Fabricio Werdum.

A win over Travis Browne and a defeat to Francis Ngannou followed before his MMA career officially came to an end in 2019.

Now, the 39-year-old waits to see what his fate will be as the outpouring of support continues.

