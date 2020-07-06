Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman officially announced for UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal steps in on six days' notice to fight for the Welterweight Championship at UFC 251.

'Gamebred' will be facing Kamaru Usman in the new main event of UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman is official for UFC 251

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced a new Welterweight Title fight for UFC 251, as Kamaru Usman now officially has a new opponent for the pay-per-view, in the form of Jorge Masvidal.

After making his way over to Las Vegas from Florida, Jorge Masvidal had to undergo a COVID-19 test, and having successfully passed it, 'Gamebred' has officially stepped in to take the title fight on six days notice.

UFC took to Twitter and made the following announcement, and we couldn't be happier that we're still being treated to a title fight:

Over the past few weeks or so, Masvidal has had his troubles with the UFC management, in regards to him not being paid properly by the promotion, as 'Gamebred' accused the promotion of mistreatment and also threatened to quit the UFC.

However, after Gilbert Burns' removal from the UFC 251 main event due to him being tested positive for COVID-19, Masvidal decided to step up to the plate and take the title fight on six-days notice.

There's a reason they call him the 𝐁𝐌𝐅. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5iSoSZtV4f — UFC (@ufc) July 5, 2020

Masvidal and Usman have had their fair share of issues with each other and have been taking constant jabs at each other, one way or another. The two men even had a heated altercation at this year's Super Bowl and came close to exchanging blows against one another.

Nevertheless, come 12th July, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman will finally cross paths against one another in the Octagon and finally get to settle their rivalry in the main event of UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman's road to UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 when he had beaten Nate Diaz to win the BMF Championship in one of the highly anticipated fights of 2019. The fight did end in a controversial manner but regardless of the outcome, Masvidal did walk out as the inaugural BMF Champion.

On the other hand, Kamaru Usman will be entering the Octagon next week on the back of a win over Masvidal's former ATT training partner and former best friend, Colby Covington. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had beaten 'Chaos' in the main event of UFC 245, knocking him out in a five-round thriller.