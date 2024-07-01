Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz: Main card start time, main event fighter walkouts, and more - When you need to tune in

The highly anticipated Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing event is all set to go down on July 6. The Honda Center in Anaheim, California will serve as the venue for the fight card.

Trending

According to The Sun, the fight card for the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz event is expected to commence at 10 pm in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the starting time will be around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The walkouts for the main event are expected to take place around 2 am on Sunday morning in the UK. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the headliner fight at around 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Till now, Masvidal has only been a part of one professional boxing match in his combat sports career. 'Gamebred' made his boxing debut way back in June 2005 and locked horns against Joseph Benjamin.

The 39-year-old emerged victorious that night via a majority decision.

Diaz, on the other hand, also has one professional boxing fight on his resume. The Stockton native took on internet sensation Jake Paul in a professional bout in August 2023. The event took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul outclassed Dias for the majority of the 10-round fight and got his hand raised in the end via unanimous decision.

What happened when Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz took place in the UFC?

The upcoming Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz event will not be the first time the two stars have locked horns against each other. 'Gamebred' and Diaz were matched up at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Expand Tweet

The two fighters headlined the card which took place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Prior to the fight, Masvidal was on a two-fight winning streak that included knockout victories against Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Diaz, on the other hand, walked into the event with an impressive victory over Anthony Pettis.

The fight was an entertaining affair but things ended on an unfortunate note as Diaz suffered a brutal cut above his eye that resulted in the fight being stopped.

Masvidal was declared the winner by TKO and took home the symbolic 'BMF' title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback