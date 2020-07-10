Jorge Masvidal wants to hurt Kamaru Usman 'in a violent way' at UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal is finally set to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal was not happy about Kamaru Usman 'crossing the line' by talking about the former's ethnicity among other things.

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is finally set to face welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. The fight which is set to take place as the main event of UFC 251 was confirmed after Gilbert Burns tested positive for Coronavirus.

Ahead of the fight, Jorge Masvidal has expressed, at the virtual media day, that Kamaru Usman seems to be crossing a line. Jorge Masvidal began by pointing out that fights for him are just business and that he has maintained a similar stance for fights against the likes of Ben Askren.

“Like I said in the Askren fight, before and after, it’s never personal – it’s always business,” Jorge Masvidal said, “It’s just people that I probably didn’t get along too well with, but Usman for a fact has crossed lines that no other competitor that I’ve fought have talked about."

Jorge Masvidal added that Kamaru Usman crossed the line when he talked about his ethnicity among other things. He also said that Kamaru Usman simply had said a lot of things that would result in him getting hurt.

“He’s talked about things he’s going to do to my b******e, which I don’t understand why he’s talking about my b******e. He’s talking about my ethnicity, whether I’m this or that. He’s telling people I’m saying I’m God. You can’t find the video or a Twitter thing or nothing ever saying that I said I’m God. So this guy’s just doing a lot of things that are going to cause him to get hurt in a very violent way.”

Jorge Masvidal sends warning shots ahead of Kamaru Usman fight

Jorge Masvidal has made no effort in hiding the fact that he does not like Kamaru Usman and his trash talk. Jorge Masvidal said that if the referee stopped the fight, he would still manage to slip in some extra shots.

“If the referee trips on the way to stopping me and I get to get a couple extra, extra punches, I wouldn’t mind,” Jorge Masvidal said. “They’re going to be a little bit more than the super necessary punches. It’s going to be something a little special. I’m going to have to go into my fast-forward speed and truly send this guy to another plane.”