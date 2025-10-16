Jorge Masvidal wins legal battle for over $5 million after suing promoter for non-payment of dues for Nate Diaz boxing match

Jorge Masvidal has won a case against Fanmio, the online platform that promoted his boxing match against Nate Diaz. For the fight, which took place in July 2024, Masvidal signed a contract worth a $6 million fight purse, with an additional $1 million guaranteed if he won.

Masvidal lost the 10-round boxing match to Diaz by majority decision. After the fight, he reported that he was only paid $1 million, along with an advance of $150,000.

In January, Masvidal brought the issue to an arbitrator after Fanmio refused to make the whole payment. The arbitrator subsequently ordered Fanmio to pay Masvidal $5,315,268.64 to cover the unpaid purse, including attorney fees and interest.

According to a report by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Judge Beatrice Butchko officially approved Masvidal's request for a final default judgment in his favor.

Jorge Masvidal's opponent, Nate Diaz, also filed a similar lawsuit against Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal was not the only fighter involved in a legal dispute with Fanmio. His opponent, Nate Diaz, also filed a similar lawsuit against the platform.

In his complaint, Diaz claimed that Fanmio president Solomon Engel had agreed to pay him $10 million for his boxing match against Masvidal. Fanmio provided a $1 million advance before the fight, and Diaz was expecting to receive the remaining $9 million afterward.

However, Fanmio and Engel refused to make the payment, citing financial difficulties. According to a report by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, a separate arbitrator overseeing Diaz's case ordered Fanmio to pay him $6 million, along with an additional $500,000 penalty against Engel, who was found personally liable. Diaz is currently awaiting federal court approval of his arbitration ruling.

Masvidal and Diaz previously competed for the inaugural ceremonial BMF title at UFC 244, where Masvidal won by third-round TKO due to a doctor's stoppage. Their rematch in the boxing ring was highly anticipated.

