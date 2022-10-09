"Jose Aldo 2.0" - Fans point out uncanny resemblance between two of Conor McGregor's quickest knockouts

Conor McGregor's thirteen-second knockout of Jose Aldo remains one of the most iconic moments of the Irishman's career. However, 'Notorious' has registered an even quicker knockout in his career in almost identical fashion.

McGregor knocked out Paddy Doherty within four seconds of their clash at Immortal Fighting Championship 4 in 2011. The Irishman used a lightning-fast counter left hook to shut the lights on his opponent, the same shot that he used against Aldo.

Take a look at both knockouts below:

After being treated to footage of McGregor's four-second knockout over Doherty, fans were quick to point out it's uncanny resemblace with the Aldo knockout. @junuzovicamin wrote on Instagram:

"Jose aldo 2.0"

@f3yo wrote:

"Exactly the same as the Aldo KO"

@mynameistiago10 wrote:

"Damn it really looks like Aldo’s ko"

@arlindthezerg wrote:

"Literally Jose finish. That’s insane"

@augustinian_alchemist wrote:

"Aldo should have watched more film"

Comments via @combatalk on Instagram

Paddy Doherty's gameplan going into the Conor McGregor fight

Paddy Doherty's knockout loss against Conor McGregor was his second and last professional outing, according to ESPN. However, Doherty claims that nobody was aware of their original records in the formative years of the sport.

Going into his clash against McGregor, Doherty has established himself in the old-school Irish MMA scene. He even watched his opponent in action against Hugh Brady at Chaos Fighting Championships and was impressed with 'Notorious'.

Going into their clash in Donegal, Ireland, Doherty heard that Conor McGregor was having a tough time making the 145 lbs. limit. Doherty based his gameplan off of that, hoping to tire 'Notorious' in a drawn-out affair.

However, his strategy was foiled within four seconds by McGregor's vicious left hook. Doherty said in an interview with SevereMMA dating back to 2015:

“As soon as we heard that he was having trouble getting down to the weight I was thinking, ‘that’s where we’ll have him’. I wanted to keep the fight going for as long as I could and hopefully he would gas out.”

“The plan was that I would come out as southpaw and start hitting him with the left, but then I was going to switch and step into an orthodox position. He hit me with an overhand right, I think it was an overhand right anyway, and that was it.

Poll : 0 votes