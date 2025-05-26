Jose Aldo announces new project following UFC retirement, fan react: "Gonna become the next Arnold" 

Newly retired former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is on to the next chapter of his athletic career. While most would expect the 38-year-old MMA legend to finally relax and tuck away his workout gear, 'Junior' is doing the complete opposite.

The UFC Hall of Famer will be trading his MMA gloves for weightlifting ones as he embarks on a fitness journey to become a bodybuilder. Yes, Aldo will be looking to become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Check out Jose Aldo's workout video (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

Fans are absolutely loving this new path for the Brazilian legend, with @JacobCookeMMA echoing our exact same sentiments:

"Gonna become the next Arnold"

Meanwhile, @CommGradeMusic said:

"Great genetics for bodybuilding dude will be jacked if he’s serious"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the tweet. [Image courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Jose Aldo pens heartfelt retirement message to fans: "I am leaving in peace"

After losing an absolute classic against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 earlier this month, Jose Aldo announced during his post-fight octagon interview that it might be his final fight. Aldo addressed the issues he's had in the lead-up to the fight, particularly his failure to meet the bantamweight limit.

After removing his gloves and exiting the octagon, Jose Aldo took to Instagram to address the retirement with a heartfelt letter to his fans. He talked about how his age has made it difficult to make weight, and has made peace with the fact that he doesn't need to do it anymore.

While thanking UFC CEO Dana White and the fans, Aldo said:

"Thank you Dana White @lorenzofertitta and @danawhite Thank u , UFC. And most of all: thank you my fans. You guys were fuel on every walk to the octagon. You made me king."

He ended the message with a poignant look into his career and what he's achieved in the sport:

"If this was my farewell, know that I'm leaving in peace. Heart full of gratitude and head held high. Because I have made history Because I lived my dream. Because most of all, I've been true to myself."

Check out Jose Aldo's full post below:

