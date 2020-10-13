Jose Aldo claims Rafael dos Anjos will return as the best version of himself

Two weeks before the highly awaited UFC 254 pay-per-view, Rafael dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight against Islam Makhachev was postponed as a result.

Training at Nova Uniao, Rafael dos Anjos impressed Jose Aldo and Andre Pederneiras with his training camp. According to the former UFC Featherweight Champion himself, the world will see the best version of RDA upon his return.

Jose Aldo reveals what to expect from Rafael dos Anjos upon his return

Jose Aldo was recently in conversation with Sherdog backstage at a launch event for Wanderlei Silva's biography last week. During the interview, the former UFC Featherweight Champion and Pederneiras claimed that following Rafael dos Anjos training camp at Nova Uniao, the Brazilian will return as the best version of himself.

"He is such a tough kid, complete everywhere. Actually, it was a great exchange. I think we were able to help him a lot due to the amazing amount of lightweight sparring partners we have here and also to improve his takedown defense in the cage. For what I saw here, I believe he is returning to lightweight to fight for the title.”- Pederneiras said.

Additionally, Jose Aldo also hinted that his next UFC opponent has been decided, while not revealing a name in particular. The former 145-lb king did say that his goal is to hold the UFC Bantamweight Title by December 2021 and he will be fighting in November.

"Unfortunately the UFC did not authorize me to release the name, but we will fight in November. By December 2021, I want to be the owner of bantamweight belt.”- said Jose Aldo.

As things stand, Rafael dos Anjos' fight against Islam Makhachev has been called-off, but it remains to be seen if the promotion will re-book the bout for a future event. Makhachev, meanwhile, has called out Michael Chandler to fight him at the next big UFC PPV.