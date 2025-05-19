Jose Aldo opens up about retirement and future plans, says he retired with his "soul in peace"

Jose Aldo recently opened up about his retirement from MMA and revealed his future plans to remain involved in the sport. Aldo shed light on the sacrifices and hard work that went into his legendary career and what he hopes to accomplish in the next chapter of his life.

Ad

Aldo officially announced his retirement at UFC 315, where he lost a unanimous decision to Aiemann Zahabi following an entertaining and very competitive fight. The Brazilian retired with a professional record of 32-10 that includes wins over the likes of Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

Aldo recently provided fans with an update on his retirement from MMA. The former featherweight king mentioned that he was at peace with his decision and expressed interest in being a valuable source of knowledge for young up-and-coming fighters aspiring to achieve success. He wrote on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"The cage has always been my place. The struggle, my life. Today, I end this cycle with my soul in peace. I'm not going back because I have already fulfilled my purpose - with blood, sweat, discipline and honor. Been years of totally focused and dedicated to this. Now it's time to live and enjoy alongside my family, to help those who are starting and to inspire beyond the octagon. Thanks to those who walked with me. Happy for all I've achieved!" [Translated]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jose Aldo's post below:

Ad

When was Jose Aldo inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Jose Aldo was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2023, which was only a year removed from his previous retirement after his loss to eventual bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo was certainly deserving of an immediate Hall of Fame induction as he ruled the featherweight division for years. He began his dominance of the division in the WEC, where he captured the featherweight championship following an 8-second knockout over Cub Swanson in 2009.

Ad

Aldo was later promoted to UFC featherweight champion in 2010, after the WEC was absorbed by the MMA leader. He continued his dominance of the 145-pound division as he added seven successful title defenses before losing his title to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in 2015.

Check out Jose Aldo's walkout for his UFC Hall of Fame induction below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.