Jose Aldo picks up unanimous decision over Rob Font despite getting outstruck 149-86 in significant strikes

On December 4, former featherweight king Jose Aldo once again put his greatness on display as he cruised to a comfortable decision victory over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44.

'Junior' looked in control for the majority of the fight and even won all five rounds on two of the judges' scorecards. The three judges scored the contest 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the Brazilian.

One interesting thing to note about the five-round main event was that despite winning on judges scorecards, the number of significant strikes landed by Jose Aldo in comparison to Rob Font was pretty low.

Font landed a total of 149 significant blows on the former UFC champion, whereas the Brazilian only managed to land 86 significant shots. However, Aldo also scored two knockdowns during the fight that helped him secure a unanimous decision win.

Erik Magraken @erikmagraken Look at those stats. Despite volume a comfortable 50-45 result. The fight could be used to teach folks some valuable lessons about MMA judging. Look at those stats. Despite volume a comfortable 50-45 result. The fight could be used to teach folks some valuable lessons about MMA judging. https://t.co/DTh59OHHNo

Aldo's 63 significant strike deficit was the second most for a fighter who went on to win the contest by decision.

Michael Carroll @MJCflipdascript Jose Aldo's -63 significant strike deficit (86 vs. 149) is the 2nd largest ever for a fighter who won by decision. The record of -84 still belongs to Robbie Lawler for his decision victory over Carlos Condit (92 vs. 176). #UFCVegas44 Jose Aldo's -63 significant strike deficit (86 vs. 149) is the 2nd largest ever for a fighter who won by decision. The record of -84 still belongs to Robbie Lawler for his decision victory over Carlos Condit (92 vs. 176). #UFCVegas44

Jose Aldo is now on a three-fight winning streak

Jose Aldo started his bantamweight career in the UFC on a troublesome note as he lost his first two fights as a 135-pounder against Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan.

The Brazilian bounced back with impressive victories against Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. Now, with a win over Rob Font, Aldo has extended his winning streak to three and is very close to another shot at UFC gold.

In his post-fight interview, Jose Aldo also called out TJ Dillashaw for a scrap.

"First we wanna fight for the title. But we don't know what's gonna happen with that so a [T.J.] Dillashaw is right there. Just said it, so I wanna fight Dillashaw. That might be my best opponent next," said Jose Aldo.

