Jose Aldo set for a huge bantamweight showdown at UFC 265

UFC has confirmed the return of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The Brazilian sensation will be stepping back into the octagon at UFC 265 for a huge showdown against his compatriot Pedro Munhoz.

Taking to Twitter, UFC officially confirmed a set of fights for the UFC 265 pay-per-view. Along with Jose Aldo's return against Munhoz, the promotion also confirmed an interim heavyweight title bout.

Here's the announcement made by the UFC regarding Jose Aldo's return fight which is set for August 7:

The main event of the pay-per-view will feature an interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The French heavyweight sensation is set for a quick return to the octagon having recently beaten Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30.

Lewis was originally in talks to face Francis Ngannou in a rematch for the UFC heavyweight title. However, due to the unavailability of 'The Predator', the UFC instead decided to book Lewis vs. Gane for the interim strap..

The other title fight set for UFC 265 will see Amanda Nunes defend her UFC women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. Nunes will head into the PPV on the back of a win against Megan Anderson, having defended the UFC women's featherweight title against the Australian at UFC 259.

Jose Aldo will return to the octagon in hopes of a big win

Jose Aldo has already established his place as one of the top fighters in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. Last time out, 'The King of Rio' rebounded against Marlon Vera after suffering a championship loss to Petr Yan in 2020.

With a win over Munhoz, not only will Aldo continue his winning run at bantamweight but he could edge one step closer to a potential title shot in the future.

Meanwhile, Munhoz was victorious over Jimmie Rivera in February after having lost his one and only 2020 bout to Frankie Edgar.

UFC 265 is scheduled for August 7 and will be the return of the UFC to Houston, Texas. The last time the organization was in Houston was at UFC 262.

Edited by Harvey Leonard